Troops of the Nigerian Army, in coordination with local vigilantes and hunters, have arrested a notorious Boko Haram drone and logistics supplier during operations across Adamawa and Borno States.

In a late Thursday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force, the operation was conducted by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (North East), in an intelligence-led attack to disrupt Boko Haram operations across Adamawa and Borno.

The statement reads, “On Thursday, troops of Sector 4 under 28 Task Force Brigade apprehended 28-year-old Ismail Muhammed, a terrorist logistics supplier, in the Visik General area of Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State. Items recovered from the suspect included one AK-47 magazine, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, military accoutrements and assorted foodstuffs. The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing further investigation.

“In a separate operation in Madagali Local Government Area, troops of Sector 4 neutralised a terrorist commander, Abdullahi Mafa, during an ambush operation around the Visik River line. With an AK-47 rifle, as well as a loaded magazine recovered from the neutralised terrorist.

“Troops acting on further intelligence arrested 64-year-old Dauda Usman Gubula, a terrorist collaborator and drone supplier responsible for supplying drones to the terrorists, which were subsequently locally armed and used by the terrorists against troop. He was arrested at Madagali Motor Park. Recovered items included two aerial drones, drone accessories and 20 solar power banks. Troops continue to intensify efforts to dismantle the insurgent supply networks.”

The statement added, “Elsewhere in Sector 2, troops of Operation HADIN KAI, working with local vigilantes and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), repelled insurgent activity in Ngamdu, Borno State, and neutralised a terrorist informant attempting to breach defensive positions. Logistic items were recovered during these operations.

“Officials reaffirmed that ongoing missions are part of sustained efforts to disrupt Boko Haram supply lines, restore security, and protect communities across the North-East region.”

The Military High Command commended the troops for their sacrifices and dedication in the fight against terrorism in the North East region, urging them to sustain the operational tempo.