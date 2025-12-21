Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation HADIN KAI have foiled a major Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist logistics movement during an intelligence-driven ambush, leading to the neutralisation of several fighters in Sojiri and Kayamla communities, Borno State. In an official statement from the ...

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation HADIN KAI have foiled a major Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist logistics movement during an intelligence-driven ambush, leading to the neutralisation of several fighters in Sojiri and Kayamla communities, Borno State.

In an official statement from the Army headquarters on Sunday, the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of over 100 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) converging in the area to launch coordinated attacks on local communities and ferry supplies to their strongholds.

The statement reads, “Acting on this intelligence, troops, working in close synergy with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes, swiftly mobilised to intercept the terrorists. Contact was made at about 1200 hours as the terrorists advanced.

“The troops immediately engaged the enemy in a fierce and sustained firefight. During the encounter, the terrorists attempted a rear-flanking attack on the troops, which was effectively thwarted as troops responded with superior firepower, dominating the engagement.”

The statement added, “Subsequent aggressive exploitation deep into the forest confirmed the neutralisation of 21 terrorists, with several others believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds. Follow-on operations are ongoing to ascertain additional enemy casualties and recover more items.

“Items recovered include: Several bicycles, Assorted food items, Drugs and medical supplies, Detergents, Clothing materials, Bicycle tyres, Torchlights and other sundry logistics items as well as Assorted weapons of different calibres and ammunition.”

“Troops remain in high morale, with fighting efficiency assessed as strong and unwavering. This operation underscores the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven, joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their sustainment capabilities,” the statement concluded.