Brian Wilson, co-founder and creative force behind the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and fans around the world.

Wilson’s family confirmed his death in a statement, saying they were “heartbroken” and “at a loss for words”. No cause of death was given.

Widely regarded as a musical genius, Wilson was the driving force behind the Beach Boys’ distinctive sound, blending complex harmonies with innovative studio techniques. He wrote and produced many of the band’s biggest hits, including I Get Around, Help Me, Rhonda, and the groundbreaking Good Vibrations.

Formed in the early 1960s with his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, the Beach Boys became one of America’s most successful bands, rivalled only by the Beatles. They have sold over 100 million records globally.

Surviving original members paid heartfelt tributes. Mike Love praised Wilson’s “unmatched” musical talent, adding that his gifts “changed the course of music forever”, while Jardine recalled his humour and said he felt “blessed” to have had him in his life.

Stars from across the music world also honoured Wilson’s legacy. Bob Dylan said he had long admired Wilson’s genius, while Sir Elton John called him a “true giant” and a key influence on his own songwriting. Sean Ono Lennon described him as the “American Mozart”.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, and Micky Dolenz of the Monkees also expressed their admiration and sorrow, with Dolenz saying Wilson’s “melodies shaped a generation”.

Wilson’s health had declined in recent years. He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the 1980s, and in early 2024 it was revealed he had dementia.

He lost his wife, Melinda, later that same year. The couple had been married for 24 years and adopted five children together. Wilson also had two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, from a previous marriage.

Wilson’s legacy as one of the most innovative and influential figures in popular music remains enduring. As Universal Music Group’s CEO Sir Lucian Grainge put it: “He was one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the history of recorded music.”