Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has attributed the current power supply disruption affecting parts of Lagos, including Ibeju-Lekki, to a technical fault on key transmission lines outside its distribution network. The electricity distribution company disclosed this in a customer advisory issued on Friday, explaining that the fault had significantly reduced…...

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has attributed the current power supply disruption affecting parts of Lagos, including Ibeju-Lekki, to a technical fault on key transmission lines outside its distribution network.

The electricity distribution company disclosed this in a customer advisory issued on Friday, explaining that the fault had significantly reduced the volume of electricity available for distribution across its franchise areas.

According to the company, efforts are ongoing to manage the limited power supply and ensure available electricity is distributed as fairly as possible among customers.

“We know your patience is being tested today, and you deserve an honest explanation,” the company said.

“A fault on key transmission lines feeding Lagos outside our network has significantly reduced the power available to us. We are distributing every megawatt we have as fairly as possible across all areas, including Ibeju-Lekki.”

EKEDP noted that the power shortfall was beyond its direct control, stressing that it could only distribute the energy allocated to it through the national grid.

“We cannot give what we have not received. But we are watching the situation closely and the moment supply improves, you will feel it first,” the company stated.

The distribution company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage and assured residents and businesses that it was closely monitoring developments to restore normal supply as soon as the transmission issue is resolved.

“We are sorry for the disruption. We are on it,” the statement added.