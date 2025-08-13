The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has lauded the official launch of Tikera Africa’s “The Village” in Abuja, describing it as a landmark step in advancing Nigeria’s creative economy, empowering artisans, and preserving cultural her...

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has lauded the official launch of Tikera Africa’s “The Village” in Abuja, describing it as a landmark step in advancing Nigeria’s creative economy, empowering artisans, and preserving cultural heritage in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Founded by renowned photographer and creative entrepreneur Bayo Omoboriowo, Tikera Africa is a leading Culture, Creative, and Media Industry (CCMI) enabler committed to building sustainable creative ecosystems through innovation, infrastructure, education, and policy advocacy.

In her remarks, Minister Musawa said the launch reflects a shared vision between Tikera Africa and the Ministry, noting the success of their Reimagining Hope Residency programme, which brought together exceptional Nigerian artists whose works now enrich the National Art Collection and represent the nation in institutions and embassies worldwide.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a women-led artisan empowerment programme, in partnership with the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim. The initiative will transform traditional crafts such as weaving into profitable ventures, providing underserved women with business skills, mentorship, and access to enterprise hubs.

“This initiative preserves our heritage while giving women the tools to achieve economic independence. Our artisan communities are living custodians of innovation and identity,” Musawa stated.

The Minister underscored the synergy between Tikera Africa’s mission and the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises job creation, youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy, and economic diversification. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to expanding creative residencies, training hubs, and enterprise support nationwide, championing artisans, and amplifying Nigerian cultural expression on the global stage.

Tikera Africa’s “The Village” will serve as a hub for cultural exchange, creative incubation, and enterprise growth, building on the success of MADhouse by Tikera, established in 2023 at the University of Lagos.

Its flagship programmes include:

•Afri’talent Project – in partnership with the African Union and GIZ.

•Lens-Based Incubation Programme – with a $10,000 seed fund for emerging creatives.

•Creative Leap Accelerator Programme (CLAP) – for entrepreneurial skills and global market readiness.

•Reimagining Hope Residency – in partnership with the Ministry.

“These initiatives are producing a generation of African creatives who are builders, job creators, and global ambassadors of our culture,” Musawa affirmed, calling for deeper collaboration between government, the private sector, academia, and civil society to fully unlock the sector’s potential.