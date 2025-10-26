High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has disowned a social media publication claiming he gave the Federal Government 21 days to release Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo said he has nothing to do with the matter and describe...

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has disowned a social media publication claiming he gave the Federal Government 21 days to release Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo said he has nothing to do with the matter and described the publication as false and mischievous, alleging it was the handiwork of his enemies determined to discredit him over his ongoing fight against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

The statement further reaffirmed Tompolo’s loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his support for the President’s renewed hope agenda. It added that Tompolo remains committed to the total eradication of illegal oil activities and stands firmly behind President Tinubu’s administration and second-term ambition.

“The Federal Government and the general public should disregard the said publication in its entirety. High Chief Government Ekpemupolo has nothing to do with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and remains focused on his duties in protecting the nation’s oil assets.”

The statement concludes by urging Nigerians to ignore fake news aimed at causing division or mischief within the Niger Delta region

TVC previously reported that the self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was unable to begin his defence on Friday in his ongoing terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu told the court he could not proceed because he had not been given access to the case file, which he said is necessary for him to adequately prepare his defence.