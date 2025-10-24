The self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was unable to begin his defence on Friday in his ongoing terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Kanu told the court he could not proceed because he has not been given access to...

Kanu told the court he could not proceed because he has not been given access to the case file, which he said is necessary for him to adequately prepare his defence.

The development follows Kanu’s decision on Thursday to dismiss his legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation Nkemdilim Kanu Agabi. At that time, he requested a short adjournment to allow him to organize his defence.

During Friday’s proceedings, prosecuting counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) informed the court that the day was scheduled for the defendant to open his defence. Kanu, representing himself, reiterated that he could not do so due to lack of access to the case file, which is held by the Department of State Services (DSS) where he is in custody.

He requested the court grant an adjournment until Monday, October 27, to allow him to review the case documents.

Kanu also stated that he is expecting witnesses from countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, and Ethiopia, and asked for permission to meet with them over the weekend to prepare.

The prosecution raised no objection, and Justice Daniel Omotosho directed the DSS to permit Kanu to receive visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

The judge adjourned the case until October 27 for Kanu to formally open his defence and warned that the six-day window allocated for his defence, beginning October 23, would not be extended further.