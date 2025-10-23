Lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Kanu Agabi alongside other Senior Advocates in his legal team withdraw their legal representation....

Mr Kanu says he would be representing himself as his own lawyer

Leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu has told the federal high court in Abuja that he will be representing himself as his own lawyer in opening his defense, in the ongoing terrorism trial against him.

This development is after his lead counsel Kanu Agabi alongside other Senior Advocates in his legal team withdrew their legal representation.

Mr Kanu also refused a lawyer to be provided to him by the court when trial judge Justice James Omotosho offered same.