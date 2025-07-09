The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the Nigerian economy is steadily improving under President Tinubu, attributing the progress to the wide-ranging reforms being implemented across various sectors by the administration....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the Nigerian economy is steadily improving under President Tinubu, attributing the progress to the wide-ranging reforms being implemented across various sectors by the administration.

The Minister made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving members and newly elected executives of the Nigerian Guild of Editors during a courtesy visit to his office.

He acknowledged that, although challenges remain, the administration is making steady progress and is successfully flattening the curve.

“The economy is not yet what we want it to be but we can see that there is a steady progression. The President has said over and over again that we are turning the corner. I know that many people will say it’s not yet El-dorado. Yes! I also agree but you cannot always say that there is no progress.

“Even all the rating agencies in the world are also giving Nigeria some pass marks. We are seeing some upward ticks in the way our economy is being managed,” he said.

The Minister noted that landmark reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange rates, are already having a positive impact on the economy.

Idris further stated that approximately 300,000 students are currently benefiting from the Students Loan Scheme, with the Federal Government covering their tuition fees and providing support for their upkeep on campus.

“Because of this deliberate intentional policy of the government, over 300,000 Nigerians students that hitherto were out of school or could have been out of school, now have the opportunity to be in school because the government is paying for their tuition and upkeep. This is unprecedented,” he stated.

He added that security challenges are also being addressed decisively, with sustained successes recorded in the fight against violent criminals across the country.

Idris, therefore, called on the media to play an active role in encouraging and supporting the Armed Forces in their ongoing efforts to combat crime and safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.

“I have always said that it is not good for us as media practitioners to place emphasis or premium on these criminals, gangsters and terrorists or bandits or whatever they are, over and above the citizens of this country,” he said.

Idris noted that media coverage should not focus solely on attacks against security forces, but should also highlight the successes and sacrifices of the Armed Forces. He stressed the importance of amplifying these achievements, particularly in the context of condemning the actions of criminal groups and motivating the Armed Forces.

The Minister emphasized that while it is the media’s responsibility to hold the government accountable through constructive criticism, it is equally important for journalists to promote the positive milestones and achievements of the administration.

In response to the Law Reform Report submitted by the Guild, the Minister stated that he would engage with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, and also set up a committee within his ministry to study the report thoroughly.

Idris stated that the policy thrust of the Tinubu administration is its unwavering commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression, which he described as the cornerstone of the nation’s democracy.

He, however, urged the media to exercise press freedom with a strong sense of responsibility and patriotism, underscoring the need to promote peace, unity, and national stability in the discharge of their duties.

Idris also used the occasion to congratulate the newly elected executives of the Guild, assuring them of his commitment to fostering closer collaboration and bridging the gap between the government and the media.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Dr. Sebastian Abu, stated that the delegation was at the Minister’s office to formally present the report of the Guild’s Law Reform Committee.

He explained that the report highlights several outdated laws within the Nigerian constitution that require review or removal to guarantee a freer and more enabling environment for media practice in the country.