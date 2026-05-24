The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has announced the collated results of the presidential primaries held across the 239 wards in the state. Announcing the results at the APC Secretariat in Lokoja, Governor Usman Ododo, who served as collation officer, announced that President Bola Tinubu secured 197,370 votes,…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has announced the collated results of the presidential primaries held across the 239 wards in the state.

Announcing the results at the APC Secretariat in Lokoja, Governor Usman Ododo, who served as collation officer, announced that President Bola Tinubu secured 197,370 votes, while his opponent recorded zero votes.

The governor commended the peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the exercise across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The governor also applauded party stakeholders, INEC officials and security agencies for ensuring a smooth and transparent process.