President Bola Tinubu is set to embark on a two-nation visit to South Africa and Angola, departing Abuja on Wednesday.

His first stop will be Johannesburg, where he will participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from Saturday, November 22 to Sunday, November 23.

The summit, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,”will bring together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, the European Union, the African Union, and key financial institutions.

During the two-day summit, delegates will discuss inclusive and sustainable growth, trade and financing for development, disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions, food systems, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings to advance his Renewed Hope Agenda and address issues of regional and international peace, security, and development.

Following the G20 Summit, President Tinubu will proceed to Luanda, Angola, for the 7th African Union–European Union (AU-EU) Summit, scheduled for November 24–25.

The meeting will convene AU and EU heads of state, young leaders, innovators, and civil society representatives to discuss shared challenges, including climate change, infrastructure, digital economy, creative industries, manufacturing, agribusiness, and inclusive development.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the two summits.