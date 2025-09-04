President Bola Tinubu has signalled his administration’s willingness to collaborate with the National Assembly to address obstacles hindering the establishment of state police. Tinubu expressed his concerns during the state house visit by members of the Northeast Governors Forum led by the Bor...

President Bola Tinubu has signalled his administration’s willingness to collaborate with the National Assembly to address obstacles hindering the establishment of state police.

Tinubu expressed his concerns during the state house visit by members of the Northeast Governors Forum led by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, stating that the time for a clear and collective path towards community-based policing is upon the country.

The president reflected on the pressing security concerns across different regions in Nigeria.

“I have been looking at the security situation more carefully. I have seen the Civilian JTF react to the security challenges, finding so many creative ways to protect neighbourhoods and communities around you, and that provoked my thinking about state police again.

“Politics apart, we can discuss with the National Assembly leadership to really look at a critical path to that again, see how we can eliminate or douse political alliances from state police that will be indigenous to the community and provide the additional safety buffer and effectiveness in the area. We have to look at it collectively together,” the president stated.

President Tinubu emphasised that political considerations should not impede the push for crucial security reforms, despite potential controversies surrounding the issue.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the proposed state police framework would be insulated from partisanship and designed purely to strengthen safety across communities.

Tinubu also vowed not to allow early campaign distractions to shift his focus from national priorities.

He said, “In the political environment we are being drawn into early political activities from our rival political parties, but whichever way it is, I am not detracted. I am solidly focused, laser focused on what is ahead.”

According to him, the progress in the Northeast, marked by enhanced security, return of displaced persons, increased school enrollment, and new housing initiatives, demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative governance.

President Tinubu called on the governors to maintain their focus on development and security, pledging continued support from the federal government.

“In the short run of two years, we can beat our chest, the economy has turned round. Many of you are already sending back displaced citizens, the housing programme you embarked upon in Borno and collectively seen how displaced people are returning to their normal residences and having a roof over their head,” he noted.

TVC previously reported that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday led his counterparts from the North East to a high-level meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they pressed for urgent action on infrastructure and oil exploration in the region.

Zulum, who chairs the North East Governors Forum, said the delegation sought the president’s intervention in completing 17 strategic road projects and reviving oil exploration activities in frontier wells, particularly in Kolmani and Lake Chad.

Among the governors present were Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Muhammad (Bauchi), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Zulum listed key roads that require federal attention, including Kano–Maiduguri Road, Bama–Mubi–Yola Road, Wukari–Jalingo–Yola Road, Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Damaturu Road, and Maiduguri–Monguno–Baga Road.

