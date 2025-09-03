Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday led his counterparts from the North East to a high-level meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they pressed for urgent action on infrastructure and oil exploration in the region....

Zulum, who chairs the North East Governors Forum, said the delegation sought the president’s intervention in completing 17 strategic road projects and reviving oil exploration activities in frontier wells, particularly in Kolmani and Lake Chad.

Among the governors present were Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Muhammad (Bauchi), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Zulum listed key roads that require federal attention, including Kano–Maiduguri Road, Bama–Mubi–Yola Road, Wukari–Jalingo–Yola Road, Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Damaturu Road, and Maiduguri–Monguno–Baga Road.

He also urged the Federal Government to prioritise the Port Harcourt–Jos–Bauchi–Maiduguri railway line, which he described as vital for boosting regional commerce.

The governor praised President Tinubu’s efforts to stabilise the region and sustain counter-insurgency operations.

“We thank you for fostering peace and stability within the sub-region and continuing with the initiative of your predecessor in sustaining the fight against insurgency,” Zulum said.

He reaffirmed the governors’ support for Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” pledging to align with federal efforts to strengthen manpower training, deploy technology to tackle insecurity, and promote agricultural development.

In his response, President Tinubu acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the delegation of his administration’s commitment to addressing the developmental needs of the region.