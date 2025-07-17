President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially renamed the University of Maiduguri in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. The institution will henceforth be known as Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri. President Tinubu made the announcement on Thursday during an extended session of...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially renamed the University of Maiduguri in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. The institution will henceforth be known as Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.

President Tinubu made the announcement on Thursday during an extended session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the State House, Abuja. The special session, attended by current cabinet members and members of Buhari’s former administration, was convened in honour of the late statesman, who passed away on Sunday, 13th July.

Buhari, who died at approximately 4:30 p.m. in London at the age of 82, was Nigeria’s former military Head of State and later, a democratically elected president. He is widely remembered for his austere leadership style, integrity, and strong stance against corruption.

The decision to rename the university comes as a symbolic tribute to Buhari’s legacy and historical connection to the region. He was the first military governor of the then North-Eastern State, which had its administrative capital in Maiduguri—now the capital of Borno State.

President Tinubu described the move as a fitting honour for “a leader whose life was defined by discipline, public service, and unwavering dedication to Nigeria.” He said the university would stand as a lasting reminder of Buhari’s contributions to education, security, and national development.

The renaming adds to a growing list of tributes pouring in from across the country and beyond in recognition of the late president’s lifelong service to the nation.