President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sorrow at the passing of Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the Chief Imam of Nghar village in the Barkin Ladi, popularly known for protecting 300 Christians in 2018, during the communal strife which ravaged Plateau State.

In a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described the late Imam as an extraordinary religious leader, whose lifetime represented a striking testament to faith, courage and a staunch belief in the sacredness of human life.

The late Imam Abubakar shot into national and international prominence for hiding 300 Christians in 2018, during the communal strife which ravaged Plateau State.

President Tinubu said, “At such a time when tribal and religious tendencies seemed to overwhelm reason, Imam Abubakar stood firmly on the side of peace, benevolence and conscience.

“Mindless of the enormous risk to his own life, the noble cleric chose humanity over division, love as opposed to hatred and embrace rather than rejection. His heroic feat underlines the essence of true faith, resonating louder than sermons in a salient message to the world at large. Imam Abubakar is a worthy example of a better human we should all aspire to be.”

The President added, “His act of uncommon bravery did not go unnoticed, as he received local and international honours that celebrated his commitment to coexistence among people with diverse orientations.

” I urge religious and community leaders to imbibe and preach the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful togetherness as expounded in the life of Imam Abubakar.”

“May the Almighty grant Imam Abubakar eternal rest and reward him for his good deeds and courage,” the President concluded.