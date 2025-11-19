President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of military personnel on active duty, describing the loss as a painful blow to the nation....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of military personnel on active duty, describing the loss as a painful blow to the nation.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes,” the President said.

He also condemned the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, lamenting that “heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls.”

President Tinubu said he had directed security agencies to act swiftly to ensure the safe return of the abducted girls and restore calm to the affected communities.