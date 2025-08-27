President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with members of the Nigerian community in Brazil, encouraging them to remain engaged in the country’s ongoing reforms and to continue contributing positively as ambassadors abroad....

Speaking during the interaction, part of his state visit to Brazil, Tinubu said Nigeria was undergoing significant transformation following his election and the reforms embarked upon by his administration.

“To all of you, Nigeria is a country of diverse nature. Nigeria has changed since the election that I won. The reforms we have undertaken are to reposition the country, bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa, and secure a sense of dedication, commitment and transformation for generations yet unborn,” he said.

The President described himself as “a very proud Nigerian,” stressing that the diaspora community represents “a pride to our country.”