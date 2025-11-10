President Bola Tinubu has commended the commencement of full operations at the Indigenous Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant in Ondo State, calling it a “milestone in local chemical and fertilizer production in the country.” The facility, operated by the Chinese-owned SuperTech Chemical Ind...

President Bola Tinubu has commended the commencement of full operations at the Indigenous Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant in Ondo State, calling it a “milestone in local chemical and fertilizer production in the country.”

The facility, operated by the Chinese-owned SuperTech Chemical Industry Limited, is Nigeria’s first indigenous methanol and ammonium bicarbonate plant.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this on Sunday during a site tour and inspection of the SuperTech Plant at the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Omotosho, Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area. He was accompanied by senior officials from NNPC Ltd and other key industry stakeholders.

Ekpo said the project aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which positions natural gas as a driver of industrial growth, innovation, and sustainable job creation.

He highlighted the plant’s annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tons of methanol and 160,000 metric tons of ammonium bicarbonate as a “historic leap for Nigeria’s gas-based industrialisation.”

“Moving around and seeing the kind of investment that has come into this place is encouraging. They are taking advantage of our natural gas resources to produce methanol and ammonium bicarbonate,” Ekpo said.

“I have also charged the NNPC representatives here to ensure upstream production takes advantage of this methanol output to support and grow this company. Mr. President is pleased that investors are using our gas resources to develop the economy. The Federal Government will give them all necessary support to scale production from the current 100,000 metric tons to the projected 500,000 metric tons by 2026.”

The Minister praised the relocation of the entire production facility from China to Nigeria and its 100% mechanical completion as of March 2025, calling it a testament to the project promoters’ resilience and technical competence.

“The relocation of this entire plant from China to Nigeria – and its full mechanical completion – speaks volumes about the determination and technical capacity of the promoters. It is a shining example of what’s possible when government policy aligns with the private sector initiative. This facility is not only the first of its kind in Nigeria but also a vital addition to our downstream gas value chain, unlocking new opportunities for chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial inputs crucial to manufacturing and agriculture,” he added.

Mr. Yang Jijiang, Chairman of SuperTech Chemical Industry, said the project demonstrates the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization and energy transition agenda.

“Since commissioning, we have met our daily and monthly production capacity, demonstrating commitment to excellence and reliability,” Mr. Jijiang said. “The plant is positioned as Nigeria’s pioneer methanol producer, leveraging advanced facilities and strong partnerships to meet local demand and drive industrial growth.”

He added that the SuperTech Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant is expected to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s gas-based industrialization, job creation, and export diversification.

“With strong support from the Federal and Ondo State Governments, NNPC Ltd, GACN, and NMDPRA, we have turned vision into reality,” he said, emphasizing the company’s contribution to job creation, technology transfer, and deeper Nigeria-China cooperation.

Dr. Alexander Ajipe, Principal Consultant to the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, described the Minister’s visit as a “major morale booster” for the Chinese investors.

“This project is a great achievement for Ondo State and Nigeria. We are now producing fertilizer and methanol locally, reducing our dependence on imports,” Ajipe said.

The commencement of full operations at the SuperTech facility marks a significant step in Nigeria’s pursuit of industrial growth, local chemical production, and sustainable economic development.