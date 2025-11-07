President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended a heartfelt message to His Royal Highness, Muhammed Haliru Kitoro, the Emir of Borgu Kingdom, on the occasion of his 10th anniversary on the throne. This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the Pres...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended a heartfelt message to His Royal Highness, Muhammed Haliru Kitoro, the Emir of Borgu Kingdom, on the occasion of his 10th anniversary on the throne.

This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, Tinubu, who holds the title of Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, extends greetings to the people and government and the council of traditional rulers in Niger State.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu extends warm greetings to His Royal Highness, Muhammed Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV (Mai Borgu), Emir of Borgu Kingdom, as he marks 10 years on the throne.

“President Tinubu congratulates the 17th Emir of Borgu on the remarkable journey of serving his people and the country.

“The President, who is the Jagaban of the Kingdom, joins the Government and people of Niger State, the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Borgu Emirate Council, and family members to celebrate with the royal father, whose legacy of selfless leadership continues to resonate among indigenes and beyond.”

It added, “The President recognises the efforts of the royal father in promoting peace, harmony, and tolerance in his domain, particularly in accommodating citizens from other parts of the country, and in constantly mobilising and sensitising them to civic responsibilities.

“President Tinubu notes the wisdom, maturity and diligence of the Emir of Borgu in sustaining cultural and traditional values, bringing his versatile experience as a former secretary of the council, a highly travelled private and public sector leader, entrepreneur and legal luminary to shape the worldview of the people.”

“The President prays for the well-being of the Emir and the prosperity of the Kingdom as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of the royal father,” the statement concluded.