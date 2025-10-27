President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday convened a closed-door meeting with the recently appointed Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja his first official engagement with the new military hierarchy since their appointment three days earlier. According to the Presidency, the fresh appointm...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday convened a closed-door meeting with the recently appointed Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja his first official engagement with the new military hierarchy since their appointment three days earlier.

According to the Presidency, the fresh appointments are part of a broader strategy to strengthen professionalism within the armed forces, raise troop morale, and improve coordination among security agencies to tackle national security challenges.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye, who continues in his role, also joined the meeting.

While the Presidency has yet to release an official statement on the discussions, sources familiar with the deliberations disclosed that the talks focused on national security priorities, ongoing counterterrorism operations, and the government’s commitment to sustaining peace and stability across the country.