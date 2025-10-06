In a gesture recognising efforts toward peace and interfaith harmony, President Bola Tinubu has presented a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy Agbotomokekere. The vehicle was officially delivered on Sunday, October 5, 2025, by Senator Yunus Akint...

In a gesture recognising efforts toward peace and interfaith harmony, President Bola Tinubu has presented a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy Agbotomokekere.

The vehicle was officially delivered on Sunday, October 5, 2025, by Senator Yunus Akintunde, who represents the Oyo Central Senatorial District.

The handover ceremony attracted significant public attention and stirred diverse opinions across religious and social platforms.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Congratulates Chief Imam Of Ibadan At 90

Photos and videos shared on the Chief Imam’s official Facebook page showed the moment he received the SUV, surrounded by members of the Muslim community, traditional rulers, and other supporters who gathered to celebrate the occasion.

The post accompanying the visuals read in part: “A brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, gifted to His Eminence Sheikh Abd Ganiyy Abubakry Agbotomokekere, Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Grand Imam of Oyo State, and Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Sunday, October 5, 2025.”