President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejoices with Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy AbuBakr Agbotomokekere, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Grand Imam of Oyo State, and Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States, on his 90th birthday.

President Tinubu extols Sheikh Agbotomokekere for his exemplary life of uprightness, humility, and steadfast devotion to the service of Allah and humanity.

Sheikh Agbotomokekere, a custodian of Islamic values and the teacher of teachers, has devoted his life to promoting peace and unity for decades. A scion of a lineage of Islamic scholars and Imams, his influence extends beyond Ibadanland.

President Tinubu lauds the Chief Imam’s outstanding spiritual guidance and leadership.

“His commitment to interfaith harmony in Nigeria is a beacon to all. The Muslim Ummah, and indeed the nation, are indebted to him for his wise teachings, insightful sermons, and dedication to educating the next generation in line with the teachings of the Holy Quran”, the President says.

Finally, the President joins the Muslim Ummah in praying that the Sheikh will live many years in good health, joy, and a sound mind.