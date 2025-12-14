President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the ongoing 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which began at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Sunday.
Tinubu, represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, marking the first time he has led the Nigerian delegation at an ECOWAS meeting on home soil.
The summit features a Special Debate on the Future of the Community, alongside discussions on regional priorities, including political stability, security cooperation, and economic integration and rising challenges threatening the region’s democracy.
The leaders will also discuss the recent military takeovers in Benin Republic and Guinea-Bissau.
The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of a final communiqué, followed by a joint press conference.
The ECOWAS Council of Ministers meeting in Abuja, earlier this week, unanimously endorsed President John Mahama of Ghana as the region’s sole candidate for the position of Chairperson of the African Union when the rotational slot comes to West Africa in 2027.