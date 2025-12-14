President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the ongoing 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which began at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Sunday. Tinubu, represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, marking the first time he has led the Nigeri...

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the ongoing 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which began at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Sunday.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, marking the first time he has led the Nigerian delegation at an ECOWAS meeting on home soil.

The summit features a Special Debate on the Future of the Community, alongside discussions on regional priorities, including political stability, security cooperation, and economic integration and rising challenges threatening the region’s democracy.

The leaders will also discuss the recent military takeovers in Benin Republic and Guinea-Bissau.

Key agenda items include deliberations on the future of the Regional Community, presentation of the 2025 Annual Report on the State of the Community, updates on regional security and mediation efforts, progress on Guinea’s political transition, and a review of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme.