President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to commence the nationwide distribution of rice to support Nigerians observing the ongoing Ramadan and Lent. The intervention is aimed at assisting families during the fasting period while promoting national unity and compassion among citizens of different faiths. According…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to commence the nationwide distribution of rice to support Nigerians observing the ongoing Ramadan and Lent.

The intervention is aimed at assisting families during the fasting period while promoting national unity and compassion among citizens of different faiths.

According to the directive, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will coordinate the distribution across all states of the federation using their grassroots structures at the state, local government and ward levels to ensure that households benefit from the support.

The initiative follows a similar intervention during the last Christmas season, when rice was distributed to assist Nigerians celebrating the festive period.

Officials say the programme reflects the administration’s effort to stand with citizens during significant religious seasons while encouraging inclusivity and shared national values.

Commenting on the initiative, the Governor of Imo State and Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Hope Uzodimma, said the programme highlights the President’s commitment to supporting citizens during the period of fasting and strengthening interfaith harmony.

He noted that Ramadan and Lent are seasons that emphasise sacrifice, charity and care for others, adding that the nationwide distribution is intended to ensure that families across Nigeria feel the spirit of togetherness during the sacred period.