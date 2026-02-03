President Bola Tinubu congratulates the chairman of the board of NNPC Limited, Ahmadu Musa Kida, on his 65th birthday on February 3....

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the chairman of the board of NNPC Limited, Ahmadu Musa Kida, on his 65th birthday on February 3.

The President celebrates Kida’s sterling career in the public and private sectors, as well as his engagement with professional basketball.

President Tinubu recalls that since joining Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited, now Total Exploration & Production Nigeria (TEPNG), in 1985, Mr Kida has distinguished himself as an outstanding professional in the Nigerian oil sector and has helped shape its growth.

The President acknowledges the current contributions of Mr Kida, in his role as NNPC Limited board chairman, to repositioning the company and raising revenue targets in line with the government’s vision for the oil sector.

President Tinubu urges Kida to rededicate himself to the service of the country and wishes him more fulfilling years ahead.