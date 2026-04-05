President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the special adviser on Livestock Development, Professor Attahiru Jega, on the passing of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega. Hadiza’s passing was confirmed in a Sunday statement posted on X by Human Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani. In a Sunday statement signed by…...

Professor Attahiru Jega head of Committee for the resolution of Farmers/herders conflict

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the special adviser on Livestock Development, Professor Attahiru Jega, on the passing of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Hadiza’s passing was confirmed in a Sunday statement posted on X by Human Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani.

In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu’s message was delivered by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, who attended the Janazah prayer for the late Hadiza Jega at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The President described Hajiya Hadiza as a woman of uncommon grace, character, and a strong anchor for Professor Jega as he navigated public life, including serving as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Tinubu also extolled her support for education and community development.

“Dear Professor Jega, it is with a heavy heart that I receive the news of the passing of your beloved wife of over 40 years. Hajiya was an exceptional woman.

I mourn this painful loss with you and your family and pray that God Almighty grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. I stand with you and your family at this difficult time,” President Tinubu said.