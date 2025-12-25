President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, the Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, on his birthday, describing him as a quintessential gentleman, bridge builder, and advocate of economic development. This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanu...

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The statement reads, “Otunba Ashiru is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, as well as a professional marketing and strategic management expert, who has continued to make significant contributions to both the private and public sectors.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the former Stanbic IBTC Bank director’s tenacity and innovation, qualities that earned him the Commissioner of the Year award during his tenure as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State.”

The President states that Otunba Ashiru has continued to distinguish himself as Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, underscoring his impact on the growth and development of businesses and the business community in Nigeria.

President Tinubu prays that this year and the ones to come will bring Otunba Ashiru and his family tremendous joy, continued peace, and excellent health.