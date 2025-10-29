President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, on the occasion of his 35th birthday anniversary, extolling his efforts in making notable contributions toward the Rene...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, on the occasion of his 35th birthday anniversary, extolling his efforts in making notable contributions toward the Renewed Hope Agenda.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, Tinubu commends Halilu for his brilliance and ingenuity in driving economic diversification and job creation.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends his heartfelt felicitations to Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), on his 35th birthday.

“The President extols Mr Halilu, one of the youngest appointees of the Renewed Hope administration, for redefining public sector innovation through his dynamic leadership and forward-thinking reforms that have repositioned NASENI as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial and technological advancement.”

It added, “President Tinubu lauds the NASENI chief for his youthful vigour, clarity of purpose, and commitment to harnessing indigenous ingenuity to drive economic diversification and job creation.”

“President Tinubu wishes Halilu continued success and wisdom in his service to the nation, encouraging him to sustain his remarkable contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria’s technological self-reliance,” the statement concluded.