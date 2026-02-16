President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday arrived in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on a one-day working visit focused on infrastructure commissioning and high-level engagements with state stakeholders. The President landed at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport at about 1:20 p.m., where he was welcomed...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday arrived in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on a one-day working visit focused on infrastructure commissioning and high-level engagements with state stakeholders.

The President landed at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport at about 1:20 p.m., where he was welcomed by senior government officials, including governors, ministers and other top dignitaries.

The visit forms part of Tinubu’s ongoing nationwide engagements aimed at strengthening sub-national development and showcasing completed projects across the states.

It comes less than 48 hours after a similar official trip to Kebbi State, underscoring the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure delivery and collaboration with state governments.

During the visit, the President is scheduled to inaugurate a number of completed projects in Yola and neighbouring Jimeta, while also holding meetings with key political leaders and traditional rulers in the state.

Projects slated for commissioning include the newly completed eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba to the state capital, a model school complex housing pre-primary, primary and junior secondary sections, a multipurpose hall and a remodelled High Court.

Also listed for inauguration are a newly constructed officers’ residential complex and the renovated Adamawa State Government House, all of which the presidency says are intended to improve public service delivery and urban infrastructure in the state.