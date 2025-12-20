President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State to commence his end-of-year holiday after concluding official engagements in Borno and Bauchi states. The President touched down at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, where he was warmly received by Lagos State ...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State to commence his end-of-year holiday after concluding official engagements in Borno and Bauchi states.

The President touched down at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, where he was warmly received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside top government officials and leaders of the All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu had departed Abuja on Saturday on a three-state working visit. His first stop was Borno State, where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the Babagana Zulum administration in partnership with the Federal Government.

During his stay in Maiduguri, the President also attended the wedding of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State Governor and Senator, Ali Modu Sheriff, who was joined in matrimony with Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Borno, Tinubu proceeded to Bauchi State, where he paid a condolence visit to the state government and the family of the late Islamic scholar and Tijjaniyya leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away on November 27.

Following the condolence visit, the President returned to Lagos, where he is expected to combine rest with a series of engagements during the festive period.

One of the highlights of his holiday schedule is his attendance at the Eyo Festival on December 27 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, where he will serve as guest of honour.

The cultural festival is set to honour notable personalities, including the President’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, as well as former Lagos State governors, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.