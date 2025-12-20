President Bola Tinubu on Saturday began a multi-state trip to Borno, Bauchi and Lagos. The President left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 11:45 a.m., kicking off a working visit that will combine official engagements with the Yuletide holidays. Ahead of his arrival, the Borno State...

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday began a multi-state trip to Borno, Bauchi and Lagos.

The President left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 11:45 a.m., kicking off a working visit that will combine official engagements with the Yuletide holidays.

Ahead of his arrival, the Borno State Police Command announced the deployment of tactical teams, surveillance units and operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to secure Maiduguri and its environs.

A statement issued Friday night by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu’s first stop would be Maiduguri, where he is scheduled to inaugurate projects executed by the Babagana Zulum administration in partnership with the Federal Government.

The President is also expected to attend the wedding of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his bride, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Borno, Tinubu will travel to Bauchi to pay a condolence visit to the state government and the family of the late Islamic scholar and Tijjaniyya leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who died on November 27 at the age of 101.

The trip will conclude in Lagos, where the President will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

While in the commercial capital, he is expected to serve as Guest of Honour at the Eyo Festival billed for December 27 at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The festival is set to honour notable personalities, including Tinubu’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former Lagos State Governors, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.