The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised President Bola Tinubu’s allocation of N5.41 trillion to security in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing it as a decisive step to dismantle criminal and terrorist networks threatening Nigeria’s unity.

Seye Oladejo, the party’s state spokesperson, said the unprecedented funding reflects a government that is fully aware of the country’s current challenges and committed to safeguarding its future

In a statement signed by Oladejo, he added that President Tinubu has placed security—the foremost duty of government—at the top of his administration’s priorities, ensuring it receives the focus and resources it deserves.

According to Oladejo, “Beyond intent, the objectives of the 2026 Budget are practical and measurable:

“To decisively weaken criminal and terrorist networks that threaten national unity and economic activity.

“To restore investor confidence, knowing that capital flows to stable and secure environments.

“To deepen economic reforms, ensuring that gains in fiscal discipline are not undermined by insecurity.

“To reinforce social stability, allowing citizens to pursue livelihoods without fear.”

Oladejo said the primary intent of the 2026 budget is clearly to consolidate national security gains, protect lives and property, and create a stable environment for economic recovery and sustainable growth.

“The President’s proposal recognises that no meaningful development can thrive in the absence of peace and safety.

“By committing N5.41 trillion to security, the Tinubu administration is addressing capacity enhancement for the Armed Forces and security agencies; improved intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration; modernisation of equipment and operational logistics; and the welfare and motivation of personnel who daily put their lives on the line,” he added.