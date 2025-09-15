President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the assignment of portfolios to five Executive Directors of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), a move aimed at strengthening the Commission’s capacity to deliver on its statutory mandate. According to a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director o...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the assignment of portfolios to five Executive Directors of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), a move aimed at strengthening the Commission’s capacity to deliver on its statutory mandate.

According to a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, the newly assigned directors will oversee key areas of the Commission’s operations.

The appointees and their portfolios are as follows:

President Tinubu charged the Executive Directors to work collaboratively with the Governing Board of the NCDC in promoting and coordinating the sustainable development of the North Central geopolitical zone.

The Commission, established to drive socio-economic growth in the North Central region, is expected to benefit from the new appointments as the directors bring diverse expertise to administration, finance, corporate services, industrial development, and project management.