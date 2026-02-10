There is increased security presence at the National Assembly as the protest by some civil society organisations over the electoral act amendment bill enters its second day. The gates of the National Assembly were initially opened as workers and visitors enter freely. The crowd of protesters is, how...

The gates of the National Assembly were initially opened as workers and visitors enter freely.

The crowd of protesters is, however, thinned as many of those who participated yesterday stayed away.

Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi addressed the protesting youths who asked questions, insisting on the passage of the mandatory use of electronic transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general election.

The gates of the National Assembly was eventually shut as Omoyele Sowore moved to lead procession to the lawmakers.

Spokesman of the House of Representatives while speaking said protesting groups should not demonise the President of the Senate, insisting that the conference committee of both chambers of the National Assembly will consider all areas of concern and address them appropriately once the Senate adopts the votes and proceedings of its last sitting which necessitated an emergency plenary session this Tuesday.

Among those who were at the National Assembly for the protest include, Former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, Former Minister of Sports, Dalong, Former Minister, Rotimi Amaechi