Three more masqueraders may celebrate Christmas behind bars for running against the executive order banning the displays on streets and other public places in Akwa Ibom State.

They were accused of inflicting bodily injury on an innocent citizen who is now being treated in the hospital.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, said there’s no going back on the law banning ekpo masquerade displays in public.

The Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umu Eno, had earlier signed an Executive Order banning the activities of masquerades on streets and highways across the state.

Eno expressed utmost respect for the culture and tradition, but stressed that his decision was prompted by the need to curb the menace of insecurity, chaos, and nuisance perpetuated by masquerades, and to restore dignity and sanity in the society.

“The Command is in compliance with the Executive Order of the Akwa Ibom State Government restricting masquerade activities to approved locations with mandatory police permission and security coverage,” the commissioner said.

‎‎“This measure has significantly reduced violence and disorder.”

TVC News previously reported that three male suspects, earlier arrested for their involvement in the assault and infliction of bodily harm on members of the public under the guise of celebrating the Oriokpa Masquerade,,, have been arraigned and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre.

The suspects: Emeka Eze (aged 33), Omeke Uchechukwu (aged 22), and Malachi Michael Nnaemeka (aged 30), were arraigned before the Nsukka Magistrate Court of Enugu State on three principal charges of conspiracy, demanding money with menaces, and causing grievous harm.

The case was adjourned to July 31, 2025, for further hearing.