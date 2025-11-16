Prince Ned Nwoko, the renowned lawyer, politician, philanthropist, and businessman, is as famous for his wealth and public life as he is for his polygamous family. While the lawmaker representing Delta North in the Nigeria National Assembly has six known wives, each brings a unique story and backgro...

Prince Ned Nwoko, the renowned lawyer, politician, philanthropist, and businessman, is as famous for his wealth and public life as he is for his polygamous family.

While the lawmaker representing Delta North in the Nigeria National Assembly has six known wives, each brings a unique story and background, painting a picture of a man whose personal life is as complex and colorful as his career.

Barrister Lilly Nwoko – The First Wife

Lilly Nwoko, Ned’s first wife, is a practising lawyer who has largely stayed away from the public eye. She is a mother and has guided her family with a quiet strength, raising some of Nwoko’s older children, including Julia Nwoko.

Laila Charani – The Moroccan Connection

One of Ned Nwoko’s more public wives, Laila Charani, hails from Morocco. She reportedly has four children with Nwoko, including daughters Naya and Maya and a son, Sultan. Laila has been open about her life but has also reportedly faced marital tensions, highlighting the challenges of managing a polygamous household.

Lina Nwoko – The Private Moroccan Wife

Also from Morocco, Lina Nwoko is known to be private, preferring to stay behind the scenes. Despite her low public profile, she has occasionally been part of stories surrounding the family, including disputes reportedly involving Regina Daniels, showing the delicate dynamics in the Nwoko household.

Regina Daniels – The Nollywood Star

Perhaps the most famous of Nwoko’s wives is Regina Daniels, a celebrated Nollywood actress from Delta State. She married Nwoko in 2019, sparking discussions nationwide due to the significant age gap between them. The couple has two sons, Prince Munir (born 2020) and Khalifa (born 2022).

Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, have reportedly experienced a new fallout, following weeks of speculation about troubles in their marriage.

The tension escalated in a series of public exchanges after Regina previously accused Nwoko of domestic violence in a social media post.

Nwoko, however, denied the allegations, attributing the strain in their relationship to Regina’s alleged struggles with drug and alcohol use, and urged her to seek rehabilitation.

The family drama deepened days later when Regina’s brother, Sammy Daniels, was arrested in Lagos, transferred to Abuja, arraigned in court, and remanded pending the fulfillment of bail conditions.

Amid the unfolding crisis, Regina shared a personal moment of relief online, celebrating the reconciliation of her estranged parents.

She revealed that her mother and father, who had been apart for years, reunited during this period, offering her emotional support as she navigated her brother’s legal challenges.

In a series of candid videos, Regina opened up about her emotional state, confessing to feeling overwhelmed, fearful, and uncertain about her brother’s safety, while also reflecting on the personal and family pressures surrounding her public life.

Family Life and Polygamy

Across his marriages, Ned Nwoko has more than 20 children, a testament to his polygamous lifestyle. He has often defended his choices, citing cultural and religious reasons.

In past interviews, he even revealed that he values marrying his wives as virgins, emphasizing tradition in his family life.