The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that a maintenance exercise is currently ongoing at the Fakun Substation, an operation which will run through 4th March 4 and is expected to end on 5th March.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs, the maintenance is being carried out on the 150MVA 330/132/33kV Transformer TR1.

According to the statement, the maintenance is being carried out to enable TCN engineers install SERGI Fast Depressurisation, Transformer Explosion and Fire Prevention Technology on the transformer.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that a maintenance exercise is currently ongoing on the 150MVA 330/132/33kV Transformer TR1 at the Fakun Transmission Substation.

“The exercise commenced today, Wednesday, March 4 and will end tomorrow, Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10 am to 6 pm daily.”

The statement further revealed that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) will be unable to off-take electricity for supply to customers in New Bussa, Kaiama, Wawa, Agwara, and environs.

The company apologises for the inconvenience maintenance may cause to electricity consumers within the affected areas.

TVC News previously reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2 to service after completing essential repair works.

In a Monday statement shared on its X handle, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the line was energised at approximately 8:32 pm on Thursday, 19th February 2026, after TCN engineers concluded extensive technical interventions aimed at ensuring the integrity and operational reliability of the infrastructure.