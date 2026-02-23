The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2 to service after completing essential repair works. In a Monday statement shared on its X handle, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the line was energised at approxim...

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2 to service after completing essential repair works.

In a Monday statement shared on its X handle, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the line was energised at approximately 8:32 pm on Thursday, 19th February 2026, after TCN engineers concluded extensive technical interventions aimed at ensuring the integrity and operational reliability of the infrastructure.

The restoration process was executed with a focus on ensuring strict adherence to safety and quality standards.

The statement reads, “With both Line 1 and Line 2 now operational, the Shiroro–Mando 330kV transmission corridor is fully functional.

“This restoration significantly enhances Kaduna Electric’s ability to transmit bulk electricity to its franchise area, improves network flexibility, and strengthens the overall reliability of the national grid.”

The general manager added that the return of both circuits marks an important milestone in TCN’s ongoing efforts to upgrade and strengthen the country’s transmission infrastructure, ensuring a more reliable power supply across the network.

TCN expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding shown by customers and stakeholders during the outage period.

The company further reaffirmed its commitment to building a more resilient and efficient national grid for the benefit of all Nigerians.