Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a suspected gunrunner identified as Abubakar Ibrahim in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

In a late Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, the suspect was arrested by troops of Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)

According to the statement, the operation followed credible intelligence, prompting troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari to take immediate action.

The statement further revealed that the suspect is a native of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The statement reads, “A thorough search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of the following items: six PKT Machine Guns, two 7.62mm Special Ammunition, ₦170,000 cash, one Peugeot 504 vehicle, one Q Seven Mobile Phone, seven Bottles and wraps of perfume, and two Small containers of Vaseline.

“The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing further investigation. This successful interception has once again denied criminal elements the opportunity to proliferate illegal weapons within the state, thereby contributing significantly to ongoing efforts to curb insecurity and enhance public safety.”

The Commander, Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Micheal Akaliro, commended the vigilance, professionalism, and swift response of the troops.

He urged them to sustain the operational tempo to ensure the Brigade achieves the mandate assigned by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He also appreciated the cooperation of residents who provided timely and credible intelligence that significantly supported the success of the operation.

The Commander called on members of the public to remain security conscious and to continue assisting security agencies with actionable information.

“The Brigade remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and property, and to restore lasting peace and stability across Taraba State,” he stated.