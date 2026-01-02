Teachers in Taraba State have appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to urgently settle four months of unpaid salaries and outstanding arrears. The appeal was made by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Taraba State Chapter, during a memorial service held in honour of a former union chairm...

Teachers in Taraba State have appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to urgently settle four months of unpaid salaries and outstanding arrears.

The appeal was made by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Taraba State Chapter, during a memorial service held in honour of a former union chairman, late Chief Comrade Jonah J. Kataps.

The event took place at the MBCN Church, Babel Bang, in Sardauna Local Government Area, and was attended by politicians, labour union leaders, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the service, the NUT Chairman said teachers would only give their full support to the Kefas administration when their outstanding salaries are paid.

While acknowledging that Governor Kefas inherited the salary backlog from the previous administration, he stressed that teachers expect the matter to be resolved without further delay.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the State Government assured the teachers that their concerns would be communicated to the governor for prompt attention.

The memorial service also featured a fundraising activity to support charity organizations under the Widows Support Initiative Foundation, established by the late former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.