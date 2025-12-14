Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress. The governor obtained his APC membership card on Sunday at the TY Danjuma Government House in Jalingo. While presenting the membership card and registration form, the APC Ward Chairman of Hosp...

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress.

The governor obtained his APC membership card on Sunday at the TY Danjuma Government House in Jalingo.

While presenting the membership card and registration form, the APC Ward Chairman of Hospital Ward in Wukari Local Government Area, Hon. Umaru Tanko, stated that the party’s doors remain open to all individuals willing to join.

Receiving the membership card in his office at the TY Danjuma Government House, Governor Kefas said the registration formally validates his identity as a party member and enables him to fully participate in all APC activities.

Governor Agbu Kefas is now a bona fide member of the APC, having fulfilled all constitutional requirements by registering in his ward.

TVC News previously reported that Governor Agbu Kefas has suspended his planned November 19 defection to the APC in sympathy with the Kebbi State Government over the abduction of students from Government College.

The Taraba State governor was originally scheduled to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress on Wednesday November 19.

How official defection would have completed a process that has seen the defection of the whole political structure in the State under the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.