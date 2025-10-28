The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, commemorates the former First Lady of Nigeria, Margaret Shonekan, wife of the late Nigerian Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, on the occasion of her 84th birthday, describing her as ” a shining...

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, commemorates the former First Lady of Nigeria, Margaret Shonekan, wife of the late Nigerian Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, on the occasion of her 84th birthday, describing her as ” a shining example of resilience, kindness, and generosity.”

Owoade, in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, stated that “as we gather to honour your extraordinary life, I am reminded of the indelible mark you have left on our great kingdom and the world at large.

“Your dedication to the advancement of education, women’s empowerment, and community development has inspired countless individuals, including myself, and has contributed significantly to the growth and prosperity of our beloved Oyo State.”

Alaafin noted that the life of Shonekan is a shining example of resilience, kindness, and generosity, adding that her unwavering commitment to serving others, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised, has earned her the respect and admiration of our community.

According to him, “you have demonstrated that age is merely a number, and that one’s passion for making a difference knows no bounds.

“As you mark this milestone birthday, I pray that the Almighty grants you good health, strength, and wisdom to continue serving our community. May your life continue to be a beacon of hope and inspiration to future generations of Oyo sons and daughters.

“On behalf of the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, I wish you a happy 84th birthday celebration! May this special day be filled with joy, love, and celebration.”