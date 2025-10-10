Regarding the earlier report of an alleged defection of political heavyweights in Benue State to the All Progressives Congress, particularly the former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, the media aide to the former governor, Bede Bartholomew, has dismissed the defection rumours of his...

Regarding the earlier report of an alleged defection of political heavyweights in Benue State to the All Progressives Congress, particularly the former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, the media aide to the former governor, Bede Bartholomew, has dismissed the defection rumours of his principal.

In a statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, Bartholomew dismissed the reports as false and misleading, insisting that Senator Suswam remains committed to his current political alignment.

He admitted that the state Governor Hyacinth Alia had earlier invited the former governor to a State Banquet slated for today, and as a stakeholder in the state, Suswam accepted the invite.

Bartholomew described the defection rumour as “baseless, aimless, and a lie from the deepest pit of hell.”

He wrote, “Moments ago, I received telephone calls from well-meaning Benuelites and leaders, alerting me to trending news on Benue’s social media space purporting that the former governor of Benue State, His Excellency Senator Gabriel Torwua Suswam, PhD. CON is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today and would be received by the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, this evening at the Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House.

“I debunk this unholy rumour with all vehemence as it doesn’t represent the current interests of Senator Gabriel Suswam or that of his supporters across the state, and should be treated as a mere rumour, and that’s all.

“What I know is that two days ago, the Governor of Benue State, HE. Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia respectfully extended an invitation to Sen. Suswam, among other stakeholders, expressing his desire to attend a State Banquet slated for 10th October 2025.

“It should be noted that as a former Governor of the State, Suswam is a stakeholder in the Benue project, thus his reason for accepting the invitation.

“There was no indication in the invitation letter that it was a political event or a decamping ceremony whatsoever.

The former governor advises his supporters and well-wishers to disregard this rumour as it is baseless, aimless, and a lie from the deepest pit of hell.

“Suswam appreciates everyone who called in for further enquiries and concerns and wishes everyone a happy weekend ahead.”

It was earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress has recorded another political sweep, as heavyweights in Benue State, former Governor Senator Gabriel Suswam, ex-NAFDAC Director-General Dr Paul Orhii, serving House of Representatives member for Agatu/Apa Federal Constituency Hon. Ojema Ojotu, and former Benue North-East Senator, Professor David Iornem, have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Banners and signposts announcing their defection and a pre-decamping dinner flooded major streets and roads in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Friday, The Nation reported.

This marks the first time Senator Suswam, fondly called the “Black Cat,” has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since he began his political career in 1999.

TVC previously reported that the All Progressives Congress is set to formally welcome the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, from the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Enugu, the state capital.

Mbah is expected to join the ruling party alongside elected national and state legislators, members of the state executive, and party leaders from ward and local government levels across the state.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Duro Meseko, had earlier hinted that the party is preparing to effect the defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu into the ruling party on Thursday.