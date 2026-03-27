The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit says it will continued its enforcement operations in the State to ensure criminal elements are dislodged in all nooks and crannies of the State. The agency stated this after an early morning clean up operation around the Fagba Railway Corridor, where…...

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit says it will continued its enforcement operations in the State to ensure criminal elements are dislodged in all nooks and crannies of the State.

The agency stated this after an early morning clean up operation around the Fagba Railway Corridor, where they said suspected miscreants and street urchins, popularly known as 8” and “Boller Boys, set parts of the corridor ablaze in a desperate attempt to resist arrest and evade law enforcement.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele led his men to the operation said to have commenced in the early hours of Thursday.

The agency said they have continued to receive complaints by Nigerians of robbery, rape, cultism, drug peddling amongst other around the areas covered which included Alfa Nla, Okekoto, Pen Cinema in the Agege axis, and the Fagba Railway Corridor where according to them miscreant made a haven of some sort.