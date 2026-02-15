Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army, have successfully dislodged a notorious terrorist syndicate operating in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, recovering a significant cache of NATO ammunition and other logistics items during the raid. ...

In a Sunday statement signed by Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu Zubairu, the troops from Sector 1 of the OPWS, acting on credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, opened fire on the suspects and forced them to flee their camp.

The statement reads, “The troops from Sector 1 Operation WHIRL STROKE acted on credible and actionable intelligence regarding the activities of a notorious bandit leader. Intelligence reports indicated that the criminal kingpin and his associates were operating from a hideout at Mtan Village in Utange Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA.

“Acting swiftly on the information, the troops advanced to the location and made contact with the armed terrorist. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, forcing the terrorists to flee their enclave.”

The statement added, “During the subsequent exploitation of the area, troops recovered two motorcycles believed to belong to the notorious bandit, eight magazines, 162 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm special ammunition, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 44 rounds of 9mm ammunition, links of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and seven empty 7.62mm NATO cartridge casings.

“Additionally, a red Toyota vehicle discovered at the scene was demobilized to prevent its further use for criminal activities.”

The Commander Joint Task Force OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, commended the intelligence team for their relentless efforts in providing timely information that enabled the successful operation, and praised the troops for their resilience, professionalism and tactical dexterity in confronting the criminal elements.

Major General Gara reiterated the importance of sustained collaboration between security forces and local communities, urging members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies, stressing that timely intelligence remains a critical factor in curbing terrorism and other forms of criminality within the region.