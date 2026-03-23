Niger State Police Command has confirmed that suspected terrorists have destroyed a bridge linking several communities in the Borgu Local Government Area of the State. The Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the bombing of the bridge to newsmen on Monday, saying a clearance operation was ongoing. The bombed bridge connected…...

Niger State Police Command has confirmed that suspected terrorists have destroyed a bridge linking several communities in the Borgu Local Government Area of the State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the bombing of the bridge to newsmen on Monday, saying a clearance operation was ongoing.

The bombed bridge connected people moving from one town to another, particularly the Babanna major border market that holds every Monday.

The affected bridge, located along Luma Road, serves as a critical link between the Luma, Babana, and Agwara communities.

According to the statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 23, 2026. The Police Public Relations Officer said the attack was reported at about 6:30 a.m., indicating that the explosion took place around 2:00 a.m.

Security sources revealed that the attackers, suspected to be operating from the nearby forest, used explosive devices to destroy the structure. The act is believed to be aimed at disrupting ongoing security operations in the area.

Authorities say monitoring efforts are ongoing, while clearance operations have been intensified to restore safety and prevent further attacks.

Residents in the affected communities are now facing difficulties in movement and access, as the damaged bridge is a major route for transportation and economic activities.