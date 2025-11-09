A customs officer, DSC S. Muhammad, attached to the Maje Border Outstation in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has been killed by suspected Lakurawa gunmen. The incident occurred at midnight on Saturday at the Maje customs post, where the officer was shot by the attackers, and also set t...

The incident occurred at midnight on Saturday at the Maje customs post, where the officer was shot by the attackers, and also set the officer’s official vehicle ablaze during the attack.

The Governor of Kebbi State Nasir Idris, who was present during the burial rite which took place at Abdullahi Fodio Palace, Birnin Kebbi, today , He expressed great sadness over the loss, and prayed for the family of the deseased fortitued to bear the loss.

The attack has sparked panic among customs officers at the border areas, with many expressing fear and concern for their safety.

The Lakurawa threat has created an atmosphere of tension and unease, making it challenging for officers to discharge their statutory duties.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on security personnel and civilians in Kebbi State, highlighting the need for increased security measures to protect lives and property.