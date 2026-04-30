The Supreme Court has vacated the order by the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the maintenance of status quo antebellum in the leadership dispute in the African Democratic Congress, ADC. Read Also ADC Declares ‘Hope on Trial’ as Supreme Court RulesADC Writes CJN to Fast-Track Judgment in David Mark…...

The Supreme Court has vacated the order by the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the maintenance of status quo antebellum in the leadership dispute in the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

TVC News Online reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission acted on the Court of Appeal judgment to derecognise the David Mark-led leadership of the party and other factions.

In a unanimous judgment of a five-member panel, the apex Court ordered parties to return to the Federal High Court for expeditious hearing of the case filed by an aggrieved chieftain of the party, Nafiu Bala, challenging, among others, the emergence of the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

In the judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba held that the Court of Appeal had no business making a preservative order in respect of a case that was pending before the trial court, having determined the interlocutory appeal brought before it by Mark against the September 4 interlocutory decision of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

TVC News Online reports that the case of the ADC was further complicated on Wednesday when a Federal High Court restrained INEC from recognising the ADC congresses conducted by the David Mark leadership pending the resolution of the internal disputes in the party.