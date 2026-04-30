The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General E.A. Abubakar, visits Sector Four of the operation in Adamawa State for an on-the-spot operational assessment following recent security developments in the state. The visit is aimed at strengthening the security architecture, with a focus on improving response time and enhancing early…...

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General E.A. Abubakar, visits Sector Four of the operation in Adamawa State for an on-the-spot operational assessment following recent security developments in the state.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the security architecture, with a focus on improving response time and enhancing early warning mechanisms across communities within the area of responsibility.

Major General Abubakar says the assessment is at the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce military operations and ensure prompt response to emerging threats.

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He reiterates the renewed commitment of the Armed Forces to flush out all elements threatening peace and stability in the state, assuring residents of sustained operations to secure lives and property.

Receiving the Theatre Commander, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, appreciates the efforts of the Armed Forces and pledges the support of the state government in every possible way.

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Sector Four of Operation Hadin Kai covers eight local government areas in Adamawa State and two in neighbouring Borno State, bringing the total number of LGAs under its jurisdiction to ten.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander is received with a guard of honour at the Gibson Jalo Cantonment, headquarters of the 23 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in Yola.