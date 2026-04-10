The Supreme Court has affirmed the death sentences of two individuals convicted of murder from Jigawa State, reinforcing the state’s stance on justice and zero tolerance for violent crime. On April 10, 2026, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State, Bello Abdulkadir Fanini, led a team of state…...

The Supreme Court has affirmed the death sentences of two individuals convicted of murder from Jigawa State, reinforcing the state’s stance on justice and zero tolerance for violent crime.

On April 10, 2026, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State, Bello Abdulkadir Fanini, led a team of state counsels to the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja for judgment on two criminal appeals.

The cases, marked SC/CR/2020/69 and SC/CR/70/2020, involved Abdulmajid Hassan and Adamu Audu, who were convicted for separate incidents of murder after stabbing their victims to death.

In a unanimous decision, the apex court dismissed both appeals and upheld the death sentences earlier delivered by the Jigawa State High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

The ruling effectively brings closure to the legal process, confirming that due process was followed at all levels of the judiciary.

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The Jigawa State Government says the judgment sends a strong message that crime, especially violent offences, will not go unpunished. Officials add that the outcome reflects the commitment of the justice system to protect lives and maintain law and order.

The Attorney-General also acknowledged the support of Governor Umar Namadi, noting that sustained investment in the justice sector has strengthened prosecution and improved the efficiency of legal institutions in the state.

Legal experts say consistent enforcement of court decisions is key to deterrence and public confidence, especially at a time when Nigerians are calling for stronger action against insecurity.

With the Supreme Court’s verdict, authorities in Jigawa State say they remain committed to upholding justice, safeguarding lives and property, and creating a peaceful environment that supports economic growth.